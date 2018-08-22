Fine Arts Center Dedicated as Boman Fine Arts Center

Scheduled to open in October of 2018, the Forest City fine arts center is a state-of-the-art facility being constructed along the city’s entertainment/recreational corridor. Excitement is building as the Fine Arts Center scheduling calendar begins to fill with future events and performances. Guidance and oversight of the project was provided by a community partnership comprised of the City of Forest City, Forest City Community Schools and Waldorf University. The project partners are pleased to announce the finalization of the name as Boman Fine Arts Center.

Lifelong Forest City resident, Mary Jo Boman is the daughter of John K. and Luise V. Hanson. The Hanson family is known for their entrepreneurial spirit that built Winnebago Industries, a strong community commitment and passion for the arts. The Hanson Family Foundation has donated significantly to provide quality of life assets that improve the quality of life for Forest City and north central Iowa through community partnerships.

“We are proud of the cooperative spirit and partnership that created the Boman Fine Arts Center”, says Forest City Mayor, Barney Ruiter.

United States egg production totaled 9.10 billion during July 2018, up 2 percent from last year. Production included 7.90 billion table eggs, and 1.20 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.12 billion were broiler-type and 84.0 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during July 2018 totaled 385 million, up 3 percent from last year. July egg production per 100 layers was 2,364 eggs, down 2 percent from July 2017. All layers in the United States on August 1, 2018 totaled 384 million, up 3 percent from last year. The 384 million layers consisted of 323 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 58.2 million layers producing broilertype hatching eggs, and 3.37 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on August 1, 2018, averaged 76.4 eggs per 100 layers, down 2 percent from August 1, 2017.

Egg-type chicks hatched during July 2018 totaled 50.8 million, up 21 percent from July 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 46.7 million on August 1, 2018, up 15 percent from a year ago.

Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 176 thousand during July 2018, down 28 percent from July 2017.

Broiler-type chicks hatched during July 2018 totaled 844 million, up 2 percent from July 2017. Eggs in incubators totaled 687 million on August 1, 2018, up 1 percent from a year ago.