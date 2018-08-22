Ernst Issued Statement on President Trump Approving a Disaster Declaration for 30 Iowa Counties

On Monday, the White House announced that President Donald Trump had approved Governor Kim Reynolds’ (R-IA) request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 30 counties impacted by flooding and severe weather from June 6-July 2, 2018. The entire Iowa congressional delegation supported the Governor’s request. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement.

“I applaud the diligent efforts of Governor Reynolds, as she showed leadership on the ground and worked hard to ensure all Iowans affected by the severe weather have the resources they need to rebuild. I’m thankful to our entire congressional delegation in urging President Trump to expeditiously approve Iowa’s disaster declaration.”

Background:

The counties included in the declaration are: Adair, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Dallas, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk, Sioux, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek and Wright.

A Presidential Major Disaster Declaration puts into motion long-term federal recovery programs, some of which are partially matched by state programs, and designed to help public entities and select non-profits. Funds may be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and may include debris removal, emergency protective measures, repair of damaged public property, loans needed by communities for essential government functions and grants for public schools. Damage assessments in the seven declared counties showed an estimated $16 million worth of damage that could be eligible for assistance.