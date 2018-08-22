Disaster Area Declared for Winnebago and Hancock

President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster exists in Iowa following severe storms that hit the state in June and July. Trump issued the declaration on Monday, making federal funds available to state, local, and tribal governments. Certain non-profit groups are also eligible.

The declaration applies to damage from storms from June 6th to July 2nd and includes Winnebago Wright, and Hancock Counties. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says that this is great news for the Forest City area.

Storms during that period included tornadoes, straight line winds, and flooding. Besides aiding in recovery, federal money is also available to hazard mitigation efforts on a cost sharing basis.