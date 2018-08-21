Winnebago Board to Discuss Appointments to Boards

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion around secondary roads. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will review current projects and the state of the roads. He will also review new projects and those that have been completed.

The board will then hear from the Winnebago County Drainage Clerk regarding issues in some drainage districts and review new and old projects. No specific districts or their projects have been scheduled on the agenda for today.

The board will then look at a series of appointments. The board is expected to appoint two people to the County Planning and Zoning Commission. This will be followed by the expected appointment of two people to the County Zoning Board of Adjustment and one individual as a Buffalo Center Township Trustee.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.