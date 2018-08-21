Trade Relief Package Timeline Released

Iowa farmers can expect more details on the federal government’s $12 billion trade relief package by the end of the month. That’s the word from USDA Trade Under Secretary Ted McKinney, who says farmers will need to sign up for the program and compensation will be based on 2018 yield data.

McKinney said while most farmers would prefer markets, relief from retaliatory tariffs is necessary as they continue to face a down farm economy.

According to McKinney, farmers should be able to apply for the program beginning around September 4. He made his comments in a meeting with reporters at the Indiana State Fair.