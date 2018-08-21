Survey on Small Grains Planned for This Fall

This fall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers for its County Agricultural Production Survey (CAPS) and September 1, 2018 Agricultural Survey. NASS is taking a comprehensive look into the 2018 production and supply of small grains, which include wheat, oats, barley, and rye, as well as collecting information about grains and oilseeds stored on farms. “The data provided by producers will help federal and state programs provide support to farmers across the country,” said Greg Thessen, director of the NASS Upper Midwest Region Field Office. “I hope every single producer understands the importance of these data and will take the time to respond if they receive a survey. Producers lose out when there is no data to determine accurate rates for loans, disaster payments, crop insurance price elections and more. When enough producers do not respond to surveys, NASS is not able to publish data. Without data, agencies such as USDA’s Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency do not have information on which to base the programs that serve those same producers.”

Within the next few weeks NASS representatives will contact selected Iowa growers to arrange an interview. NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. State- and national-level results from the September 1, 2018 Agricultural Survey will be published in the annual Small Grains Summary and the quarterly Grain Stocks report, both to be released Friday, September 28, 2018. County-level survey results will be published on the NASS Quick Stats database (https://quickstats.nass.usda.gov/) at 2:00 pm CT on Thursday, December 13, 2018. All NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/.

For more information call the NASS Upper Midwest Region Field Office at 1-800-772-0825.