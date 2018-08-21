NIACC To Host Fall Semester Kick Off

The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will start the fall semester with coffee, cake and a chance to meet returning members and LLI faculty. This event, on Wednesday, August 29th from 1:00 pm – 3:30pm, is free of charge and open to the public.

NIACC President Dr. Steve Schulz and Darshini Jayawardena, Director of the Lifelong Learning Institute, will kick off the semester and LLI’s ten year anniversary celebrations with a welcome to those attending in the Muse Norris Conference Center at NIACC. Anyone interested in learning more about the Lifelong Learning Institute is encouraged to call 641-422-4358 to register for the coffee.

“Take advantage of every opportunity to learn something new or advance your knowledge on a topic of interest”, said Dr. Schulz. “I am very proud of the programming Lifelong Learning offers the citizens of North Iowa. The Lifelong Learning Institute continues to grow due to strong leadership and the involvement of our members both as students and instructors.”

The first day of classes will begin on Tuesday, September 4th. Registration can take place at any time throughout the semester.

For an annual fee of $99, members can register for any or all classes for two consecutive semesters without additional tuition. The fall semester is from September-December and the spring semester is from January-May. Each semester offers more than 50 classes to choose from, without the pressure of tests or homework. Members become NIACC students with a Student ID, and can take advantage of the added benefits of use of the library and other NIACC facilities. Further membership benefits include performance previews, passes to athletic events, and Continuing Education computer classes at half price.

The LLI fall semester brochure is available online at www.niacc.edu/lli. To request a brochure, contact NIACC Lifelong Learning Institute at LLI@niacc.edu, or 641-422-4358. Brochures will also be available at the coffee.