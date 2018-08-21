Hancock County to Host Farm Crawl

The Hancock County Farm Bureau will host the second annual Farm Crawl on Saturday beginning at 10:30am. The event is held to give the public the opportunity to see the diversity of agriculture throughout Hancock County.

Participants are asked to gather at 10:30am at Schleusner Family Farms located at 2415 Oak Avenue in Garner. The group will tour this farm learning about cattle and kid’s activities will be available. Following the completion of the Schleusner Farms tour, the group will travel to 99 Bottles Winery and Vineyard located at 2690 Quail Avenue in Garner for a tour of that operation. Light appetizers will be served following the tour of the winery.

RSVP’s are required and sign-us can be done by going to the Hancock County Facebook page or by calling the Hancock County Farm Bureau office at (641) 923-2616.