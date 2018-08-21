Doggie Dip Scheduled for Wednesday in Belmond

Belmond’s Annual Doggie Dip will take place on Wednesday at the Luick Memorial Swimming Pool. The sixth annual event will feature various start times for the dogs and their owners. There is a $5 donation at the gate. Dogs who are 25 pounds or less start the event at 5pm and continue until 5:45pm. Dogs who are between 26 and 75 pounds get their turn beginning at 5:45pm and continue until 6:30pm. Those dogs who are 75 pounds and over hit the water beginning at 6:30pm and continue until 7:15pm.

The pool chemicals will be discontinued on Tuesday night for the safety of the dogs. Owners can swim with dogs, but at their own risk. The dogs must be on a leash when out of the water. Cleaning up after the dog is the sole responsibility of the owner. Owners must have their dogs vaccinated for all shots including parvo, rabies, and distemper. Dog tags must show a rabies vaccination. Any dog that does not behave well will be asked to leave.

While dogs will dine on dog biscuits, owners and their families can enjoy soft serve ice cream. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Belmond Promotional Council.