Cerro Gordo County Indicates Moving to Different Mental Health Region

The continuing possible exodus saga of local counties leaving the County Social Services Mental Health Region continues as Cerro Gordo County is hinting at leaving in favor of possibly joining the Central Iowa Crisis Services Mental Health Region. Area counties such as Winnebago, Hancock, and Worth have also made indications that they will leave to join the northwest region.

Cerro Gordo had been approached to join up with Winnebago, Hancock, and Worth counties in order to form a local region which would serve local mental health patients, however several requirements from the state would make the move very difficult to accomplish. As a result, Cerro Gordo County will attempt to join the 11 county CICS Mental Health Region. The 11 county group does not include Des Moines but extends from Hampton to Winterset.

Winnebago, Hancock, and Worth Counties are waiting for approval from the northwest region and may become members by July of 2019.