Roads May Become More Dangerous Through Labor Day

Patrick Hoye, the chief of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, is warning motorists that the period between now and Labor Day is one of the busiest and most dangerous times of the year on Iowa roads.

There were 36 people killed in traffic crashes on Iowa roadways last August. This year, there have been at least 14 traffic-related fatalities in August, with two full weeks left in the month. A special traffic enforcement project was launched statewide Friday and will continue through the upcoming holiday as Iowa law officers try to improve roadway safety.

Over the three-day Labor Day weekend last year, 10 people were killed in crashes on Iowa roads. According to Hoye, four of the 10 were alcohol related.

So far this year, 191 people have died in crashes on Iowa roadways. A total of 329 people were killed in crashes across the state in 2017. That was down from 402 fatalities in 2016. Hoye says the danger level tends to rise at this time of year as Iowa roadways become more congested.