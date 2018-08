On Sunday, at approx.12:30 p.m. Landus Cooperative’s team at Rake called 911 reporting an explosion and fire at the Rake location’s grain assets. There were two injuries; neither of which are life-threatening. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The site sustained some damage and is currently closed for grain deliveries.

“We very much appreciate the fire and rescue crews who responded yesterday and thank them for their quick response.”