SUNDAY TALK: King Discusses NAFTA Progress, Trade, and the Heartbeat Bill

Negotiations with the new North American Free Trade Agreement are moving along well with Mexico according to numerous officials in Washington. Canadian officials have yet to come to the table, but the hope is they will see the progress being made and join in the negotiations. Chinese authorities have begun low level talks on trade with the United States which may be a positive sign for area farmers and businesses.

The Heartbeat Bill is showing signs of going to the House floor, but more support is needed. The Heartbeat Bill bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected. A similar bill passed into law in Iowa, but was struck down in court.

U. S. Representative Steve King visited the KIOW Studios and spoke with News Director A. J. Taylor on these issues and more in our Sunday Talk.