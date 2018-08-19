Operation ReLeaf Trees Available to Alliant Energy Customers

Alliant Energy residential customers can purchase landscaping trees for their homes at a deep discount this fall. Customers may reserve up to two trees per address and pick them up at Operation ReLeaf events in Cerro Gordo, Decatur, Hamilton, Linn, Poweshiek, and Winneshiek counties in October.

Operation ReLeaf is an energy-efficiency program from Alliant Energy that helps customers save energy by using trees to shade their homes from the summer sun and winter winds. For maximum energy efficiency, trees should be planted within 30 feet of the east and west sides of the house. Evergreens should be planted as a windbreak on the north and west sides.

“We enjoy trees for their beauty and environmental benefits, and they can become a family legacy,” said Doug Kopp, President of Alliant Energy’s Iowa utility. “When you plant a tree as a family and get the kids involved, it can be fun and meaningful. Ten, 15 years later, you can look back and see how it’s grown and changed with you.”

Operation ReLeaf makes high-quality landscaping trees affordable. The trees retail for $65 to $125 each, but are available for just $25 through Operation ReLeaf on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This is a great way for homeowners to get a quality tree at an affordable price,” said Jeff Goerndt, state forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

For best results from your planting projects, the DNR recommends variety. “Planting a diverse mix of trees on your property and in your neighborhood will reduce the likelihood of losing a large number of trees to forest health threats,” said Goerndt.

Operation ReLeaf is an Alliant Energy program administered by the Iowa DNR with assistance from local partners. Order forms and tree species are available at alliantenergy.com/releaf.