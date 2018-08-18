Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Walleye and Channel Catfish are Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Water levels are 3 inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Slow: Try Town Bay, Ice House Point, and the North Shore. Use a small hair or tube jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 5-6 feet of water. Target deeper fish this time of year on the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point, and the East Basin. Walleye – Slow: Try leeches or crawler harnesses around Ice House Point, the dredge cut near Denison Beach, and around the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point and the East Basin. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. Many anglers have found good bass action at the Ice House Point, the east shoreline, and the lake side of the inlet bridge. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point and in Town Bay, and anywhere along rocky shorelines.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leaches in 15-20 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig in 10-20 feet of water. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along the vegetation and deeper structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up bluegills in 15-20 feet of water.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Boat anglers are picking up fish trolling crankbaits or drifting crawler harnesses on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake in about 8 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits; most action has been from boat while fishing dredge cuts. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish stink bait, leeches, and crawlers on the bottom.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a tube jig or small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a small jig.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 77 degrees. Walleye – Good: Jig a minnow or leech above submerged vegetation in 6 to 10 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or crawlers fished after sunset. Black Crappie – Good: Try a jig and minnow near the deeper submerged vegetation. Yellow Bass – Excellent: Drift or troll a small jig tipped with cut bait in 6 to 8 feet of water until you find the fish.

Crystal Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting topwater baits. Black Crappie – Good: Drift or troll small tube jigs in the dredge cut.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Excellent bite continues with good numbers of fish being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs or use small baits tipped with wigglers. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch. Bluegill – Good: The bite has fluctuated with the changing weather, but persistence will be rewarded with good numbers caught.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large angler size fish in the lake.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye action has improved; reports of the best action in areas with flow. Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught with black crappie and yellow perch mixed in the catch. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs. Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching large channel catfish after dark. Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of fish about 7 inches in the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of angler acceptable size fish up to 10 inches in the lake.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Fair: The walleye bite has slowed, but persistence will be rewarded with good catches of fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of angler acceptable size yellow perch are being caught shallow; start on the outside line of the weed beds. Bluegill – Good: Reports of bluegill, crappie and yellow perch being caught in the Illinois Pondweed in 8 – 10 feet of water. Use a slip bobber and jigs to fish fast and find active fish.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers fishing from a boat or kayak report some perch action from the lake.

Tuttle Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits in the basin.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Rock piles in deeper water with stands of aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

NORTHEAST

Big Woods Lake

Reports of anglers catching crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing various depths near structure with a slip bobber and minnow or jigging colored tube jigs.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Casey Lake is in good condition with clear water. Vegetation remains abundant around edges, but it is starting to die back. Catfish, bluegill, crappie and bass are biting well. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing various depths with a piece of crawler under a bobber near the edge of weeds or structure. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are biting on a variety of baits. Best bite is early morning and late evening. Catfish size has been excellent. Black Crappie – Fair: Jig tube jigs or fish a minnow under a bobber near structure in the lake towards the dam area.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River continues to improve. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast artificial baits along rocky shorelines. Walleye – Good: A jig tipped with a half crawler and twister tail is a deadly combination this time of year. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use stink baits in the top or upstream end of log jams. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Fish the larger snags with live bait.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River is in excellent condition. Smallmouth bass and walleye fishing should be good throughout Delaware and Jones counties.

Martens Lake

Expect to fish through and around vegetation. Adjust tactics as needed, including heavy baits or topwater options. Reports of some quality size bass being caught. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial lures with the dense vegetation. Try also topwater frog imitation baits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports have been good for walleye, smallmouth bass and some northern pike. Walleye – Good: A jig tipped with a half crawler and twister tail is a deadly combination this time of year. Northern Pike – Fair: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast larger artificial spoons or lures. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits along and near rock shorelines.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River continues to fall in Buchanan County; conditions have vastly improved. Reports of anglers doing well on northern pike on the Upper Wapsipinicon in Bremer County. Northern Pike – Good: Cast large bucktail spinners.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 8.3 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain steady. Water temperature is near 81 degrees. New Albin ramp road is open. The Lansing Village Creek ramp is closed through October. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Good: Water levels are at a good level to find walleyes on wing dams. Use a 3-way rig with a floating jig and a worm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has been spotty, but some nicer ones are being caught with live minnow rigs. Northern Pike – Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: : With lower water levels, bass will be pulling out to wing dams and structure along the main channel. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm under a bobber in 4-6 feet of water. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Good: Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 14.7 feet at Lynxville and is expected to fall slowly to 14 feet. Water temperature is 82 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is open. Walleye– Fair: Water levels are at a good level to find walleyes on wing dams. Use a 3-way rig with a floating jig and a worm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has been spotty, but some nicer ones are being caught with live minnow rigs. Northern Pike -Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good: With lower water levels, bass will be pulling out to wing dams and structure along the main channel. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in the main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm under a bobber in 4-6 feet of water. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Good: Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 6.2 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall slowly and stabilize near 5 feet. Water temperature is 76 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye – Fair: Water levels are at a good level to find walleyes on wing dams. Use a 3-way rig with a floating jig and a worm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has been spotty, but some nicer ones are being caught with live minnow rigs. Northern Pike – Excellent: This time of year, pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: With lower water levels, bass will be pulling out to wing dams and structure along the main channel. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Use light tackle tipped with small piece of worm under a bobber in 4-6 feet of water. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action. Black Crappie – Good: Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Upper Mississippi River levels are leveling off this week with good water clarity, but lots of vegetation present. Boaters should use caution with the lower water with wing dams and sandbars now at or just below the water surface. As water levels settle back to summer lows, look for fish along side channels as the temperatures warm up. Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 6.1 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 8.6 feet at the RR bridge. Expect water levels to drop slowly this upcoming week. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 81 degrees. Channel Catfish – Excellent:Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out relatively near shore in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Largemouth bass are being caught along flooded weed lines and in weedy backwater using lures like scum frogs. White Bass – Good: Look for schools of white bass feeding on the surface in the morning and evenings. Bluegill – Good: Try along the vegetation lines in 4 to 6 feet of water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Current areas along rocks are starting to again produce some nice eating sized flathead catfish. Walleye – Good: Use crankbaits on the wing dams. White Crappie – Good: Try small minnows in newly exposed brush piles along major side channels or deeper backwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinners or crankbaits along rocky areas with strong current.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 6.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Expect water levels to recede this upcoming week. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is around 82 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Move often if you are not finding catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: The drum bite is on. Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Fish near the shorelines if possible. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Most are feeding along the edge of weed lines. Use a bright colored spinner that imitates minnows. Try also frog imitation lures in the weedy backwaters. White Bass – Good: Look for feeding schools of white bass in the morning and evenings. Small spinners and white jigs work best. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have returned to the creel. Try fishing along vegetation lines in 4 to 6 feet of water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Try live bait in high current areas or above large brush piles. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Focus on rock lines and piles with strong current. Spinners, jigs and crankbaits work best. White Crappie – Good: Some nice crappies were reported coming out of deeper backwater areas along newly exposed brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are 6.1 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.2 feet at Camanche and 5 feet at LeClaire. Expect water levels to drop this upcoming week. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 82 degrees. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try stink bait or worms near shore or along brush piles. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas. Find fish near the shoreline in flooded conditions. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bright colored spinners fished along flooded shorelines are picking up some bass. White Bass – Good: Some schools of white bass have been seen in the tailwater area. Use bright jigs or flashy lures. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Focus on rock lines and rock piles with strong current. Flathead Catfish – Good: Some flatheads are hitting crankbaits and jigs along rocky areas. Anglers are using live baits on trot lines with some success. Bluegill – Good: Lower ends of Rock Creek and Catfish Slough have produced some nice bluegills; mainly using worms and bobbers. White Crappie – No Report: Try newly exposed brush piles with small minnows and jigs.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 6.3 feet at Rock Island. Expect water levels to drop this upcoming week. Water clarity continues to improve. The water temperature is around 82 degrees. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig fished near shore in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use live bait above large dead falls. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners, jigs and crankbaits in rock lines and piles with strong current.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport has fallen to 6.32 feet. River stage is forecast to continue to fall. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait in Sunset Marina. Try also above brush piles and snags in the back channels and main channel in the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits between the mouth of the Rock River and Sunset Marina. Try fishing on the wing dams along Credit Island with crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Bass – Good: Try jigs and twister tails or topwater baits in Sunset Marina. Bluegill – Fair: Use pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 5.1 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. The ramp at Big Timber is open. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try fishing above snag piles along the side channels and main channel with stink bait or shad. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can work, too. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles. Try fishing with pieces of worms under a bobber.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 6.01 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. The ramp at Toolsboro is open.Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or shad above brush piles and snags along side channels and the main channel. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use worms under a bobber. White Bass – Fair: Look for white bass at the outlet tube of Lake Odessa. Cast jig and twister tails or inline spinners. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.12 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use stink bait or shad above brush piles and snags along the side channels and main channel. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use worms under a bobber. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers.

SOUTHEAST

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

River gauges upstream had a little bump go through on Wednesday; expect that to move through in the next couple of days, it won’t last long. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing has picked up a little more. Still plenty of water that you don’t have to concentrate all your efforts on the deeper holes. Work some of the runs with frogs as bait.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is around 80 degrees. Water clarity is still affected by a phytoplankton bloom. Black Crappie – Slow: Most boats out t last weekend were drifting through that stretch on the north side between the beach and the dam. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Work the tops of the mounds at the upper end of the lake.

Lake Darling

Water temperatures is in the upper 70’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up bass around the deeper habitat. In the early and late parts of the day, look for them to be in shallow but not far from the deep water ledges. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills out around the rock piles and brush in 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up some crappies while drifting over the habitat in 8 to 10 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers have caught some nice catfish in the last few days. Stink baits, cut baits and chicken liver work best in hot weather.

Lost Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has moved deep with anglers catching them while slow trolling in 20 to 25 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass in the flooded brush on the north side of the lake in the early morning hours.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The South Skunk by Oskaloosa went up by near two feet on Wednesday. Look for that water to be down our way in a couple of days. The North Skunk is holding steady. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try at the bottoms of the bigger riffles before the water level drops much more and the fish are pushed back into the deeper holes. Use night crawlers or a frog pitched into the eddie just below the faster water.

Des Moines River (Ottumwa to Farmington)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or night crawlers around log jams and slack water areas.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shoreline and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig and minnow around deep structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or chicken liver 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Switch to rubber worms and deeper structure as the day heats up.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater lures in the early mornings and evenings then switch to rubber worms or crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target the cedar tree piles and the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait along the rip-rapped shorelines, the jetties and around the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

The south boat ramp off of Highway 2 is closed due to a parking lot construction project. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures in the early mornings and evenings. As the day progresses, target deeper structure using rubber worms or deep diving crankbaits. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jigs tipped with a minnow in deeper water structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try live bait tipped on a small jig around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or chicken liver along the dam or around the fishing jetties.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or stink bait around areas with rip-rapped shorelines or rock piles. Don’t fish too deep as the lake will stratify; target 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or crawdad imitating crankbaits around deep structure. Try also topwater lures around the cedar tree piles in the morning. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler around aquatic vegetation or near the fishing jetties. White Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around deeper structure and the outer edge of the weed line.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.45 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or chicken liver. White Crappie – Fair: Try minnows around deeper structure. Trolling small crankbaits can also catch suspended crappies. Best bite is early in the day. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Troll crankbaits or night crawler rigs along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Try also vertical jigging in the same areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has slowed from earlier in the year. Use night crawler rigs or troll crankbaits around rock piles and submerged points. Leeches can also be productive this time of year.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines in the early part of the day and then fish deeper structure as the day warms up. Use rubber worms or crankbaits. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties and the outer edge of the lily pads.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll shallow diving shad imitating crankbaits or spinner rigs with night crawlers with little weight to fish 3 to 10 feet deep. The northern half of the lake is best during the summer; start from the beach up to the marina boat ramp. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll and cast crankbaits, spoons or in-line spinners in the main lake. Look for schools of fish busting shad on the surface.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: The channel catfishing is very good in the Des Moines River using stink baits. Water levels are still fair for small boats, but are dropping quickly. The Highway 30 ramp may be close to dry by the end of the weekend.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: Anglers are reporting better white bass fishing than what has been happening so far this summer. Look for feeding activity on the surface and troll these areas with shallow diving shad imitating crankbaits or spoons. Fishing below the dam has also been fair to good for a mix of white bass and hybrid striped bass.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Drift or slowly troll jigs or minnows in the lower half of the lake in the mornings to just after noon.

Saylorville Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: A summer white bass bite has finally picked up. Look for schools of small gizzard shad breaking the surface and cast or troll shad imitating crankbaits or spoons in these areas. With the lake still being a little higher than normal, try the edges of flooded willows and vegetation.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Water clarity is good in most ponds. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing 4 feet below the surface for suspended fish in the summer. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies suspended and around structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Fish shallow early and late and go deeper during the middle of the day. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or commercial stink baits along weed edges and around structure.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek has a good fish population with quality sized panfish. Water quality is good. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish the creek channel for black crappie up to 12 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift or slow troll along the creek channel for bluegills up to 9.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – No Report: There is a good population of 13 to 15 inch bass in the lake.

Lake Anita

Anglers report good panfishing this week. Water temperatures are back down to 80 degrees. Bass fishing has been good. Bluegill – Fair: Drift small jigs tipped with crawler for bluegills up to 9 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The early morning crappie bite is good. Slow troll small jigs tipped with power bait to catch 9 to 11 inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw spinners along the vegetation and plastics around deep structure during the day

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is a good destination for summer catfishing. Channel Catfish – Good: Use shrimp and bubble gum bait on the west shore. Fish in the 2 to 5 pound range were reported.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. The lake has a significant algae bloom. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills have moved into a summer pattern. Look for fish around underwater reefs and drift/troll open water areas. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are quality size fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Catfishing has been good. A few crappies are being caught in the deep brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast cut bait or liver close to rocky shorelines for catfish up to 10 pounds. Late afternoon bite is best. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are being caught in the deeper tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using worms fished along the fishing jetties or shallow bays. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with minnows or jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 19 inches using minnows fished in 10 feet of water.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish of all sizes have been caught using night crawlers or cut bait fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with worms fished along the fish mounds or fishing jetties.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using crankbaits or

finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock reefs. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished along cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with night crawlers or cut bait fished along rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 22 inches using crankbaits fished in 10 feet of water.

Three Mile Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7 inches with worms fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 18 inches using crankbaits or live bait fished along the fish mounds and main lake points. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches with finesse plastics fished along weed lines or cedar tree brush piles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with crankbaits or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles or shallow bays. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes of all sizes using crankbaits fished in 10 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs or minnows fished along weedl ines or the flooded timber.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines with fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 28.37 ft. /63,400 cfs./80 degrees. Missouri River water temperatures are up 1 degree from last week and water levels are down 0.06 feet. Water levels are up due to recent rains in the Missouri River watershed and release of water from reservoirs. Anglers and boaters are advised to use caution going on the Missouri River. Fishing has been good to fair.