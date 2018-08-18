Rake to Undergo Electric Delivery System Change

Alliant Energy will soon start another Power Iowa Project to upgrade its electric delivery system. The project will involve rebuilding nearly two-and-a-half miles of the existing electric feed that serves the town of Rake.

The project will begin in early fall and involve burying most of the overhead lines. The total project investment is $841,641.

The upgrade is needed because of the advanced age and condition of the existing lines. The new equipment will increase reliability and reduce electric outages for customers.

“This circuit has performed well for many years, but it is reaching the end of its useful life and needs modernization to meet the future needs of the area,” said Manager of Customer Operations, Deb Ytzen.

Alliant Energy’s 2018 Power Iowa Plan includes investments in upgrading overhead and underground electric lines, electric substations and natural gas infrastructure. Power Iowa’s goal is to improve the system, reduce outages and provide more reliable power to Alliant Energy’s customers.