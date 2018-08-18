Hancock County Farmland Leasing Meeting Scheduled

Hancock County Extension and Outreach will host a farmland leasing meeting on August 21, at the Hancock County Extension Office. The meeting will begin at 1:30 PM with Kelvin Leibold presenting. These annual meetings are offered to address questions that landowners, tenants or other interested individuals have about leasing farmland.

In some counties as much as 70% of the land is now farmed by producers who do not own it. Throughout farm country, there is an increasing number of farmland owner and producer relationships, says specialist Steve Johnson, ISU Extension farm management.

The discussion will include the topics; current cash rental rates and the land value survey, cost of production, farm bill update, economics of cover crops, new law affecting inherited property, and ISU Extension web-based and other resources. Additional topics may vary by location.

This is a three-hour workshop is designed to assist landowners, farm tenants and other agribusiness professionals with current issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements. Attendees will gain a better understanding of current cash rental rate surveys and factors driving next year’s rents, such as market trends and input costs.

A 100-page workbook given out at these meetings, with resources regarding land leasing agreements, such as surveys, sample written lease agreements and termination forms, along with other publications.

To register for the August 21 meeting, contact the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856. Preregistration is appreciated, as an additional $5 fee may be added if registering less than two days before the August 21.