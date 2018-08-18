All Veterans All Eras Picnic is Today

The Vietnam Veterans, Jerry Parmley North Star Chapter 790 will hold their annual All Veterans All Eras Picnic today in Northwood. The event starts at 1 pm in the shelter house of the Worth County Fairgrounds. This marks the return of an event that has become somewhat of a tradition in Northwood. This edition marks the 14th year of the event.

Veterans from all over the region are expected to attend the event. Officials say that members from World War II all the way up until present conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan are welcome along with all members of their families. The intent is to create camaraderie among everyone.

This years menu will be burgers, brats, hot dogs, and cold drinks. Those who want to come are invited to bring salads, appetizers, desserts, fruit bowls, bars, and chips to share with everyone. Organizers are asking that no one bring any personal platters because plates and utensils will be provided.

Access to the event will be through the west side gate of the fairground. Officials say that you can park and ride the shuttle to the shelter house, then ride it back to your car when you are done.