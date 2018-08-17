Trojans Announce Basketball Recruiting Class

The NIACC men’s basketball team has announced its recruiting class for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

The list includes nine freshman and two transfers from other colleges.

Signing letters of intents with the Trojans are Kyle Lang (Mason City), Quentin Hardrict (Minneapolis), Deundra Roberson (Columbia Heights, Minn.), Wendell Matthews (St. Paul, Minn,), Chandler Dean (Jordan, Utah), Joshua Walker (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Demarious Carey (Colorado Springs, Colo.), Trey Sampson (Davenport), James Harris (Naples, Fla,) Christian Kelly (Brooklyn Center, Minn.) and Naeem Freeman (Indianapolis).

Lang played last season at Dordt College and Freeman transfereed from Southwestern Illinois College, a NJCAA Division I school.

Hardrict, Roberson, Matthews and Kelly all played for Columbia Heights in Minnesota and helped lead the Hylanders to a second-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament.