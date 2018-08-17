Forest City Community Schools Are Done With Flood Repairs

Many areas of Forest City sustained damage from the June 24th deluge and flooding incident. Businesses, manufacturing, government offices, and even schools were affected by the sudden and heavy rains that moved through. Forest City Community Schools were not exempt from the flooding rains. District officials quickly assessed the situation and were able to make the necessary repairs to facilities according to Forest City Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

While athletic facilities were damaged in the flooding, the school itself also sustained damages from the water.