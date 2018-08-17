Required Hunter Safety Education Courses Now Enrolling in Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring two hunter safety education courses. The Britt classes will be a standard three session class. The Garner class will be a one session online field day class.

Anyone born after January 1, 1972 must successfully complete a hunter safety education course to be able to purchase a hunting license in the State of Iowa.

The Britt class will be held from 6-9:30pm on Tuesday, August 21st, 6-9:30pm on Thursday, August 23rd, and 8am to 1pm on Saturday, August 25th at the west Hancock Ambulance Service Building in Britt.

The Garner class will be held from 8am to 1pm on Saturday, September 1st at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. An online hunter education class must be completed prior to the field day portion of the class. Classes are offered free of charge and pre-registration is required.

To register, go to the Iowa DNR homepage and follow the links to register for the class.