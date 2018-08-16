Special Election Absentee Ballots Available in Hancock County

Michelle K. Eisenman, Hancock County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections, announces that absentee ballots for the Special Election for the West Hancock School District to be held September 11, 2018, are now available in the Hancock County Auditor’s Office.

Requests should be sent to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office, 855 State Street, PO Box 70, Garner, Iowa 50438. A request form is also available at the Hancock County Auditor’s office or on Hancock County’s website www.hancockcountyia.org; click on Auditor under Departments; then click on the link for Application for Absentee Ballot. The completed request form can be mailed or brought to the Hancock County Auditor’s office, 855 State Street, Garner, IA 50438. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, August 31, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots may also be voted in the Auditor’s office, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor’s Office, 641-923-3163 or by email, michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org