Robert R. Rauch, 24, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Robert Rauch will be held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 4:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to services on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 PM at the church.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233