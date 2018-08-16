James “Jim” P. Eden, 81, of Woden died Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be 1 P.M., Saturday, August 18th at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Algona with Pastor Gary Terrill officiating. Burial will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to AWANA International or Back to the Bible Broadcast.

James “Jim” Paul Eden was born March 21, 1937 in rural Woden. He attended country school, Bingham #4, and graduated from Woden High School in 1955. As a young man he worked for various farmers, drove the cream truck and painted. From 1959 to 1964 he served with the Iowa National Guard. Jim farmed and raised livestock until his retirement in 2002. He was united in marriage to Judith Johnson on June 29, 1962 at the Park Hill Orthodox Church, Denver, CO. The couple made their home on a farm southwest of Woden where they raised their four children. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior when he was a child and was active in the Baptist Church and the AWANA program, reaching boys and girls with the gospel of Christ.

Jim is survived by his wife, Judy, of 56 years; his four children, Paul (Kristi) Eden of Valley Center, KS, Keith (Deb) Eden of Woden, Kent (Pam) Eden of Britt and Jill (Terry) Stackhouse of Omaha, NE; 14 grandchildren, Nick and Chris Eden, Kyle, Tristen, Levi and Chance Eden, Carson and Katie Eden, Brent Stackhouse, Julie (Chris) Wilson, Brian (Krystina) Stackhouse, Amy Hayduke and Blake and Holly Stackhouse; and two great-grandchildren, Stella and Styles Stackhouse. He is also survived by his siblings, Harvey Eden of Wesley, Arnold Eden of Woden and Donna Yeo of Jenison, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Harm and Aletta Eden; his sisters, JoAnn Eden and Irma Alphs; and brother-in-law, Donald Alphs.

Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements. 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com