Finer Sentenced on Theft Charges

Randall Finer of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Theft by Deception in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Finer was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution in the amount of $656,192.00. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Finer was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.