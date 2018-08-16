Adams Probation is Revoked and Pleads Guilty to Two Other Offenses

Andrew Adams of Lake Mills, had his probation revoked on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony. Adams was committed to the BEJE Clark Residential Center for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.

Adams was ordered to remain in the Winnebago County Jail until bed space was available.

Adams pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault – Second Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 15, 2018. Adams was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 2 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Adams was committed to the BEJE Clark Residential Center for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Adams was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Adams was ordered to enroll in and successfully complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.

Adams then pled guilty to “Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 10, 2018. Adams was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Adams was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.