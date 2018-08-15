Luna Pleads Guilty to Possession

Esau Luna, Jr. of Belmond, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on March 14, 2018. For Count 1 Luna was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2 Luna was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Luna was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Luna’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.