Grassley Says The New NAFTA is Close

Farmers in the area are watching trade agreements become resolved in a new North American Free Trade Agreement which is being worked out between Canada, Mexico, and the United States. U. S. Senator Charles Grassley told KIOW News, that agreement is close to being finalized.

What this will mean for farmers and trade between the nations is yet to be revealed.

Grassley is not as confident when it comes to the trade talks with China. According to him, there is a lot of work to do with the trade imbalance that existed between the U. S. and China.

Grassley says that, despite reports to the contrary, Iowa farmers are supportive of President Trump.