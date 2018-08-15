Ernst Promotes Legislation Supporting College Credits for Military Training

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Aug. 1 introduced bipartisan legislation that would provide more American military veterans with the chance to gain college credits for their previous military training.

“Our servicemembers and their families deserve the opportunity to use their military training educational assistance for college credit,” Sen. Ernst said. “Allowing all veterans to use veterans education assistance funds to cover portfolio assessments and fees for standardized examinations will reduce the expenses covered by federal funding, while simultaneously increasing veteran graduation rates.”

Sen. Ernst is the original cosponsor of the Military Learning for Credit Act of 2018, S. 3318, introduced by main sponsor U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE).