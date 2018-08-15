Cover Crop Field Day Planned for Sept. 6 in Kanawha

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Northern Iowa Research Farm Association will host a field day on Sept. 6 focused on using cover crops. The event will highlight both the benefits of cover crops and their management.

The field day will take place at the Kanawha fire station, located at 104 S. Main Street, Kanawha. Check-in and refreshments will be available starting at 9 a.m. with the field day beginning at 9:30 a.m. A lunch will be served at the conclusion of the event.

ISU Extension and Outreach specialists will be on hand to speak about their research and best-practices for using cover crops. Topics and speakers include the following:

· Matt Schnabel, superintendent of the Northern Research and Demonstration Farm, will review the growing season and discuss summer activities at the farm.

· Paul Kassel, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss the benefits of cover crops in northern Iowa and the different cover crops that can be used.

· Bob Hartzler, professor in agronomy and extension weed specialist at Iowa State, will talk about options for cover crop termination.

· Greg Tylka, professor in plant pathology and microbiology at Iowa State, will present his research on cover crops and their effects on the soybean cyst nematode (SCN).

· Daren Mueller, associate professor of plant pathology and microbiology at Iowa State, will discuss research involving cover crops establishment and corn diseases.

· Mahdi Al-Kaisi, professor and extension soil management specialist, will provide information on his research on the benefits of cover crops, including soil health benefits.

· Angie Rieck-Hinz, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, will discuss the changes in nitrogen management that are needed when cover crops are used in corn production.

The field day is free and open to the public. It includes complimentary refreshments and lunch. In order to ensure enough food is purchased for lunch, please register by Sept. 5 to the ISU Extension and Outreach Wright or Hancock county office at 515-532-3453 or 641-923-2856, respectively.

Application has been made for two pest management and two soil and water Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) credits.