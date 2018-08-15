Area Farmers Await Farm Aid Package Rollout

Many area farmers are watching events unfold in Washington that have a direct impact on their grain and meat prices. Tariffs have already begun to make an impact and now the Trump Administration is rolling out $12 billion in supplemental aid packages.

The first part of this three-part farm aid package is scheduled to be rolled out by the U-S-D-A in about three weeks. Bill Northey, the agency’s Undersecretary for Farm and Foreign Ag Services, says more details will be out soon on what’s being called a market facilitation program.

Northey, a former Iowa Ag Secretary, says the delay on the program’s details is because they’re still working on the rule-making part of the process.

Northey says they’re trying to make it so producers can certify their production numbers as simply as possible.

Northey also encourages farmers and ranchers to visit that site for more details on the tariff aid package.