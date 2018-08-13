Wright County to Hold Short Agenda Today

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will have a light agenda today when they meet at 9am in the courthouse in Clarion. The board will open with a public forum to hear from both the residents or Wright County and its employees on matters they feel need to be addressed.

The board will then canvass the votes of the special election on August 7th. Voters in the county approved a property tax levy to fund ambulance services in the county. This is the first of its kind in the state and it supports the premise that ambulatory services are an essential service in the county. The money will be used to pay for and train Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics on staff with the county and its communities.

The board will then consider and possibly approve an application for fireworks by the 4G’s Pyrotechnics group for the Belmond Power Show. The board is expected to pass and issue the permit.