Hancock County Supervisors to Address 28E Sharing Agreement

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am to review the termination of the 1994 28E Agreement for Social Services between the counties of Winnebago, Hancock, and Worth. The reason stems from the elimination of a fund review position within the County Social Services Mental Health Region. Sandy Mireles was informed that her position was eliminated after an executive review by CSS. That action spurred a meeting between the three counties on how to retain Mireles for general health services within their counties. Winnebago County hired Mireles on a temporary position basis until a new 28E sharing agreement between the counties could be reached. Hancock County Supervisors will review that new agreement to reflect changes in state law applicable to the position. The three counties have applied to a new mental health region and are intending to leave County Social Services by the end of the fiscal year in June.

The board will also hear from Jay Nieson of Waste Management. He will address the board on new recycling rates. The board will then appoint a new member to the County Board of Health.

Drainage matters will conclude the meeting as landowners in the Drainage Districts 3 and 4 along Lateral 3 are invited to participate in a public hearing on a drainage project in their area. Then Ivan Droessler of ISG will present an engineers report on Drainage District 114. This will be followed with the setting of a date and time for formal hearings on the project with landowners.

The meeting will take place in the Hancock County Courthouse in the Supervisors Room.