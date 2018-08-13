Hancock County Opens Filing for County and Township Offices

The County and Township candidate filing period for the General Election on November 6th has begun in Winnebago County. The filing deadline is August 29th at 5pm. Filing for candidacy can be done at the Hancock County Auditors Office in the courthouse in Garner.

There are several partisan positions available including two Hancock County Board of Supervisor positions, the County Attorney, County Recorder, and County Treasurer. The non-partisan positions include two Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners, five positions on the County Agricultural Extension Council, and two County Public Hospital Trustee positions. There will be several township trustee and clerk positions open in the 16 townships within the county.

Those seeking candidacy should visit the Hancock County Auditor Office or call the Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Michelle K. Eisenman at (641) 923-3163. The office is located at 855 State Street in Garner. You can also email her at michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyis.org.