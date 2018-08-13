Farmers Discuss Yield Expectations

Farmers attending the Iowa State Fair are talking about the challenges they’ve faced this growing season. Josh Nelson farms with his family near Belmond in north-central Iowa. He says they’ve probably lost about 10-percent of their corn and soybean crops to heavy rains and flooding. But otherwise, Nelson says, the crops look great.

Jack Boyer, of Reinbeck in northeast Iowa, is planning for above-average yields on his corn.

Boyer thinks his soybeans will be above-average as well. Condition ratings, statewide, for Iowa’s corn and soybean crops declined in this week’s report from the USDA. The good-to- excellent rating on corn dropped three percentage points, to 75%, compared to last week. Soybeans were also down three points to 74%. Both crops were said to be running about a week ahead of average in their development.