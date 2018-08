Burdette Hoeppner, 96 of Buffalo Center passed away Thursday, August 9th.

A funeral service for Burdette Hoeppner will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church, Lakota. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Lakota.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, April 13, 2018, First Presbyterian Church, Lakota.

Oakcrest Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.