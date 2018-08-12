Veterans Picnic Set for August 18th

Veterans from all eras are welcome to the 15th Annual All Veterans-All Eras Family Barbeque Picnic on Saturday, August 18th. The picnic will take place at the Northwood Shelter House on the Worth County Fairgrounds.

Indoor serving will start at noon. Veterans are welcome to arrive early to check out the military and patriotic items along with the band before lunch. There will also be free door prizes.

The event will be hosted by the local Vietnam Veterans of America, Jerry Parmley North Star Chapter 790. All era veterans of all branches of service from around the region will be gathering and will include all service men and women. Spouses or a guest are also welcome to attend the activities.

A menu of burgers, bratz, soft meat, hot dogs, beverages will be provided. Appetizers, side dishes, salads, and desserts can be brought to the event.

Those with questions can call (641) 909-4579.