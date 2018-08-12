Prepare For Road Closures Near Belmond on Monday

The City Council of Belmond was made aware of possible road closures beginning Monday on Highway 69.Alliant Energy moved the gas lines that ran adjacent to the highway so road construction could begin. The moving of the lines set the entire project back about three weeks. It is expected to be completed around December 7th, weather permitting.

The road will be torn up and resurfaced during this time with work to be done on both shoulders. Storm sewers will also be repaired or redone which is the reason for the moving of the gas line.

The work is just part of the series of projects being done on Highway 69 in the area. In Forest City and Leland, resurfacing was done. Just north of Garner, a bridge replacement was done on the highway.