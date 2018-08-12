New Forecast for Iowa Corn Production

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.60 billion bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 202 bushels per acre, equal to last year. If realized, this will be tied for the second highest yield, 1.0 bushel per acre below the record set in 2016. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 13.3 million acres. An estimated 12.9 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.

Soybean production is forecast at 581 million bushels. If realized, this will be the highest production on record with 14.2 million bushels more than the previous 2016 record of 566 million. The yield is forecast at 59.0 bushels per acre, 2.5 bushels higher than 2017. If realized, this will be the second highest yield on record behind only the 60.0 set in 2016. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 9.90 million acres with 9.84 million acres to be harvested.

Oat production for grain is forecast at 3.36 million bushels. The expected yield is 61.0 bushels per acre, down 10.0 bushels from the July forecast and down 16.0 bushels from 2017. An estimated 55,000 acres will be harvested for grain.

Iowa hay yield for alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures is expected to be 3.50 tons per acre with a total production of 2.91 million tons, up 15 percent from the previous year. The projected yield for other hay is 2.10 tons per acre, with production at 777,000 tons, down 6 percent from 2017.

The forecasts in this report are based on August 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next corn and soybean production forecasts, based on conditions as of September 1, will be released on September 12.