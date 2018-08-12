Iowa State Women Get Past Ottawa in Basketball

San José, Costa Rica – After a strong second half, the Iowa State women’s basketball team pushed past the University of Ottawa, 72-63. Inès Nezerwa paced the Cyclones with a team-high 18 points after going 9-of-17 from the floor.

Iowa State got off to a slow start offensively, going just 10-of-32 from the floor in the first half. At the end of the first half, Iowa State trailed Ottawa by five, 31-26. It was Nezerwa who led the way at the half with eight points and Kristin Scott hauled in a team-high nine rebounds.

The Cyclones kicked things into high gear to start the third, with seven-straight points by Adriana Camber. It was a back-and-forth affair for much of the third quarter, but a steal and layup by Jade Thurmon, followed by a bucket from Nezerwa off a great dish from Madison Wise put Iowa State up 42-35 with just over 4 minutes to go in the third.

Iowa State held onto its lead, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 60 percent from long range in the last stanza, going on to win 72-63 in its first game in Costa Rica.

Joining Nezerwa in the double-figure club was Camber (12), Thurmon (11) and Ashley Joens (11). Joens and Scott led the Cyclones with eight rebounds apiece, with Thurmon leading Iowa State with four assists.

The Cyclones will return to the court on Sunday, August 12 at 7 p.m. CT to take on the Costa Rican National Team. Iowa State will play its final game on Monday at 2 p.m. against the University of Ottawa for the second time.