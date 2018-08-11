Study Says Old Mason City Train Depot Could Be Moved

Officials say the old Canadian Pacific train depot in Mason City can be moved elsewhere instead of being demolished. A feasibility study begun in July has found the building could withstand the process of relocation.

A historical association wants the depot’s unique architecture saved and for the area to retain that piece of history. It’s believed the depot was built in 1895.

City officials say three sites have been identified for a potential move but say the building likely won’t be moved until next year.

Canadian Pacific announced plans to demolish the structure earlier this year. It’s been vacant since the railroad relocated its operations to another structure in 2013.