Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Muskellunge and Yellow Bass Are Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. Water levels are 3 inches over the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Slow: Try Town Bay, Ice House Point, and the North Shore. Use a small hair or tube jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 5-6 feet of water. Target deeper fish this time of year on the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point, and the East Basin. Walleye – Slow: Try leeches or crawler harnesses around Ice House Point, the dredge cut near Denison Beach, and around the rock piles near Gunshot Hill, Cottonwood Point and the East Basin. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. Many anglers have found good bass action at the Ice House Point, the east shoreline, and the lake side of the inlet bridge. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait, cut bait, or crawler fished on the bottom along Ice House Point and in Town Bay, and anywhere along rocky shorelines.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Use minnows and leaches in 15-20 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a jig in 10-20 feet of water near submerged structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along the vegetation and deeper structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along weed lines near shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Boat anglers are picking up fish trolling crankbaits or drifting crawler harnesses on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake in about 8 feet of water. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits; most action has been from boat while fishing dredge cuts.

Water temperatures in Black Hawk District lakes are in the upper 70’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a tube jig or small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a small jig.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 76 degrees. Walleye – Fair: Jig a minnow or leech above submerged vegetation in 6 to 10 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or crawlers fished after sunset. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing the edge of the vegetation with a jig and minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift or troll a small jig tipped with cut bait in 6 to 8 feet of water until you find the fish. Muskellunge – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation and near docks.

Crystal Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting topwater baits. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small tube jigs in the dredge cut.

Lake Cornelia

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or chicken liver after sunset.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The dock at East Okoboji Beach boat ramp is out. Yellow Bass – Good: Excellent bite continues with good numbers of fish being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs or use small baits tipped with wigglers. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch. Bluegill – Good: Anglers report a good panfish bite of bluegill and crappie continues. Use small jigs tipped with waxworms in the weed lines.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of large angler size fish in the lake.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye action has improved; reports of the best action in areas with flow. Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught with black crappie and yellow perch mixed in the catch. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs. Channel Catfish – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of pan sized fish, 14 – 17 inches in the lake. Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of fish about 7 inches in the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of angler acceptable size fish up to 10 inches in the lake.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Troll live bait or crankbaits. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of angler acceptable size yellow perch are being caught shallow; start on the outside line of the weed beds for the best action. Bluegill – Good: Reports of bluegill, crappie and yellow perch being caught in the Illinois Pondweed in 8 – 10 feet of water. Use a slip bobber and jigs to fish fast and find active fish.

Trumbull Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits in the basin.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Rock piles in deeper water with stands of aquatic growth will produce good numbers of angler acceptable sized fish.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are on a slight rise, but remain low after recent rain events. Flows remain high. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a crawler or minnow in slack water pockets. Use a jig tipped with twister tail in deep water drop offs. Channel Catfish– Slow: Target snags for catfish using chicken liver or crawdads fished on bottom. Use stink bait once the water warms. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crawdad crankbaits or jigs with twister tails along rocky shorelines. Black Crappie – Slow Use minnows or red worms in shallow snags and slack water.

Decorah District Streams

Some streams in Fayette and Clayton Counties are off color due to spotty heavy rainfall events mid-week; stream conditions should quickly improve. Due to marginal stream temperatures, some streams are not stocked during August. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily information. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of aquatic and terrestrial insects, like ants and beetles, are more numerous. Use care not to spook a feeding fish. Brown Trout – Good: Hendrickson, caddis, and cranefly hatches are occurring. Crickets are common along streams now. Use hendrickson, gnat or beadhead nymph patterns. Pale yellow, black, brown, and grey colors work best. Try using terrestrial patterns for crickets and ants. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk on a hook under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank. A variety of small spinnerbaits also work.

Lake Hendricks

Water is stained green; limited visibility. Best bite is mid-day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs in shallow areas. Anglers are finding large numbers of small fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits and soft plastics along edges of vegetation or near submersed rock features. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm along the shoreline.

Lake Meyer

Water clarity is excellent. Water temperatures are in the mid 70’s. Fish activity is improving with cooler temperatures. Bluegill – Good: Use a hook tipped with a red worm or cricket along vegetated edges. Black Crappie – Fair: The bite is improving; try a hook tipped with a minnow or small spinnerbait suspended over submersed structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater baits along weed edges.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

The Turkey River has been hit and miss this week. Water temperatures are in the mid 70’s with higher flows. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use jig tipped with a twister tail in drop offs or undercut banks. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners or jig tipped with worm or twister tail in slack water and eddies.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity is much good. Water levels are relatively stable, but flows remain high. Be aware of river conditions ahead of you; strainers may have moved or trees may be blocking the river corridor. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with natural colored twister tails or a flashy spinner. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use feathered spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky ledges.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are on a slight rise. Clarity is good. Use caution when floating on an unfamiliar section of river; trees and other debris may be blocking the main channel. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for more information. Walleye – Good: Cast bright colored jigs tipped with twister tails or crawlers into deep water drop offs or eddies. Try a mid-day bite. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a crankbait imitating a crawdad near rock ledges, undercut banks and current breaks. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are actively taking baits at night bank fishing.

Volga Lake

Algae bloom continues. Fish activity is improving with cooler temperatures. Black Crappie – Good: Find fish near submersed structure or in open water. Use a light colored jig with twister tail. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures around structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find catfish shallow in early morning or late night. Use worm, chicken liver, or stink bait fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with a small piece of worm along shallow rocky areas. Anglers are catching lots of small gills with a few keepers.

More seasonal temperatures are forecast for the weekend with humid conditions. Most area rivers and streams are in good condition. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Reports of anglers catching crappie. Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing various depths near structure with a slip bobber and minnow or jigging colored tube jigs.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Casey Lake is in good condition with clear water. Vegetation remains abundant around edges, but it is starting to die back. Catfish, bluegill, crappie and bass are biting well. Largemouth Bass – Good: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing various depths with a piece of crawler under a bobber near the edge of weeds or structure. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are biting on a variety of baits. Best bite is early morning and late evening. Catfish size has been excellent. Black Crappie – Good: Jig tube jigs or fish a minnow under a bobber near structure in the lake towards the dam area.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

The Cedar River continues to improve. Good reports of walleye and smallmouth bass and fair reports on northern pike and crappie in Butler County. The Cedar in Black Hawk County received more rain, but reports are good on channel catfish. Smallmouth Bass– Fair: Cast artificial baits along rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: A jig tipped with a half crawler and twister tail is a deadly combination this time of year. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink baits in the top or upstream end of log jams.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River received a lot of rain and is falling and beginning to clear. There are no reports this past week.

Martens Lake

Expect to fish through and around vegetation. Adjust tactics as needed, including heavy baits or topwater options. Reports of some quality size bass being caught. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use weedless artificial lures with the dense vegetation.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Reports have been good for walleye, smallmouth bass and some northern pike. Walleye– Good: A jig tipped with a half crawler and twister tail is a deadly combination this time of year. Northern Pike – Fair: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast larger artificial spoons or lures. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits along and near rock shorelines.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

The Wapsipinicon River received heavy rainfall and remains high and muddy in Buchanan County. Reports of anglers doing well on northern pike on the Upper Wapsipinicon in Bremer County. Northern Pike – Good: Cast large bucktail spinners.

All interior rivers received some rain, but some more than others. The Cedar and Shell Rock in Butler County remain in good condition and anglers are doing well. The Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa Rivers remain a bit high and mudd. Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 8.7 feet at Lansing and is expected to fall slowly over the next week to 8.2 feet. Water temperature is near 78 degrees. New Albin ramp road is open. The Lansing Village Creek ramp is closed through October. For more updates, call the Guttenberg Fisheries Management office at 563-252-1156. Walleye – Fair: Water levels are at a good level to find walleyes on wing dams. Use a 3-way rig with a floating jig and a worm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has been spotty, but some nicer ones are being caught with live minnow rigs. Northern Pike – Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: : With lower water levels, bass will be pulling out to wing dams and structure along the main channel. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills are biting on a small piece of worm fished about mid depth in 8 feet of water in the flooded trees. Freshwater Drum– Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 15.6 feet at Lynxville and is expected to fall slowly to 15 feet. Water temperature is 78 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is open. Walleye– Fair: Water levels are at a good level to find walleyes on wing dams. Use a 3-way rig with a floating jig and a worm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has been spotty, but some nicer ones are being caught with live minnow rigs. Northern Pike -Good: This time of year pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber. Common Carp – Good: Carp are on the move with the high water. To hook into a big one, try fishing the warm shallow backwaters where carp are staging for the spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good: With lower water levels, bass will be pulling out to wing dams and structure along the main channel. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills are biting on small piece of worm fished about mid depth in 8 feet of water in the flooded trees. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 7.2 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to drop over a foot to 6 feet by next week. Water temperature is in the upper 70’s at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye – Fair: Water levels are at a good level to find walleyes on wing dams. Use a 3-way rig with a floating jig and a worm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has been spotty, but some nicer ones are being caught with live minnow rigs. Northern Pike – Excellent: This time of year, pike are attracted to cooler water coming in from springs and tributaries. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the main and side channel borders. Largemouth Bass – Good: With lower water levels, bass will be pulling out to wing dams and structure along the main channel. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been difficult with floating flood debris and weeds. Find smallmouth along shorelines in slight current off rocky points. White Bass – Fair: Cast flashy spinners or crankbaits along the rocks in main channel current for big white bass. Bluegill – Excellent: Bluegills are biting on small piece of worm fished about mid depth in 8 feet of water in the flooded trees. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are actively biting in areas of current. Drop a heavily weighted worm rig into the current for some big fish action.

Upper Mississippi River levels continue on a steady fall this week with good water clarity. Boaters should use caution with the lower water with wing dams and sandbars now just below the water surface. As water levels settle back to summer lows, look for fish along side channels as the temperatures warm up. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 7 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 9.4 feet at the RR bridge. Expect water levels to drop slowly this upcoming week. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 78 degrees. Channel Catfish – Excellent:Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out relatively near shore in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are being caught along flooded weed lines and in weedy backwater using lures like scum frogs. White Bass – Good: Look for schools of white bass feeding on the surface in the morning and evenings. Bluegill – Good: Some bluegill have finally returned to angler creels. Try angling along the vegetation lines in 4 to 6 feet of water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Current areas along rocks are starting to again produce some nice eating sized flathead catfish. Walleye – Good: Use crankbaits on the wing dams.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 8.3 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Expect water levers to recede this upcoming week. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 78 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. Channel Catfish– Excellent: Try stink bait or worms near shore. Move often if you are not finding catfish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: The drum bite is on. Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Fish near the shorelines if possible. Largemouth Bass – Good: Most are feeding along the high water edge. Use a bright colored spinner that imitates minnows. Try also scum frogs in the weedy backwaters. White Bass – Good: Look for feeding schools of white bass in the morning and evenings. Small spinners and white jigs work best. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are starting to return to the creel. Try fishing along vegetation lines in 4 to 6 feet of water. Flathead Catfish – Good: Try along rock lines or current eddies near the tailwater. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Water clarity was setback last week which slowed the smallmouth bite; focus on rock lines and piles with strong current. Spinners, jigs and crankbaits work best. White Crappie – Good: Some nice crappies were reported coming out of brush piles in clearer water in major backwater areas. Fishing small minnows was often a key to success.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are 8.2 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 11.4 feet at Camanche and 6.4 feet at LeClaire. Expect water levels to drop this upcoming week. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 78 degrees. Channel Catfish – Excellent: In high water conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas. Find fish near the shoreline in flooded conditions. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bright colored spinners fished along flooded shorelines are picking up some bass. White Bass – Good: Some schools of white bass have been seen in the tailwater area. Use bright jigs or flashy lures. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Water clarity was setback last week which slowed up the smallmouth bite; focus on rock lines and rock piles with strong current. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are hitting crankbaits and jigs along rocky areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 8.9 feet at Rock Island. Expect water levels to drop this upcoming week. Water clarity continues to improve. The water temperature is around 79 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: In high water conditions, most fish hang around near bank using food washing into the system. Try stink bait or worms near shore. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use an egg sinker and worm rig fished near shore in high water conditions. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flatheads are starting to be caught as the water levels recede enough so anglers can get to large brush piles and rock lines.

Despite a mid-week rise in water levels due to heavy rains in eastern Iowa, the Mississippi River water level is again receding. Water levels are still below last week’s height. Avoid tributary streams to the Mississippi River as they are still running turbid with some floating debris. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport has risen to 8.68 feet, but is starting to fall. The docks are being reported as in at the Marquette St. ramp in Davenport. The Fairport Recreation Area has a dock in at the upper and lower ramps. Fishing is being reported as slow. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait in Sunset Marina. Try also above brush piles and snags in the back channels and main channel in the Andalusia Island complex. Walleye – No Report: Troll crankbaits between the mouth of the Rock River and Sunset Marina. Try fishing on the wing dams along Credit Island with crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Bass – Good: Try jigs and twister tails or topwater baits in Sunset Marina. Bluegill – Fair: Use pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.27 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising, but it is forecast to start falling by the weekend. The ramp at Big Timber is open. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try fishing above snag piles along the side channels and main channel with stink bait or shad. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can work, too. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles. Try fishing with pieces of worms under a bobber.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 8.67 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is and rising, but is forecast to start falling by the weekend. The ramp at Toolsboro is open.Channel Catfish – Good: Try fishing above brush piles and snags along side channels and the main channel; use stink bait or shad. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles. Try fishing with worms under a bobber. White Bass – Slow: Look for white bass at the outlet tube of Lake Odessa. Cast jig and twister tails or inline spinners. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.02 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Channel Catfish – No Report: Try fishing above brush piles and snags along the side channels and main channel; use stink bait or shad. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles. Try fishing with worms under a bobber. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers.

Tailwater stages have risen close to a foot with the recent heavy rains, but is forecast to start falling by the weekend. Main channel water temperature is around 79 degrees. Water clarity is fair. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Anglers are catching nice bass around the edges of the flooded timber in the early morning and late evenings.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

Both the Iowa and Cedar Rivers are headed back up by the end of the week. Expect a water level increase of near two feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing has picked up a little. Work the outer edges of the brush piles early in the morning and late evening. Stink baits are made for this time of year.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature held steady at 80 degrees over the last week. Water clarity is fair at 26 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappie in front of the beach and down to the North Ramp in 15 feet of water slow trolling or drifting with the wind. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Work the flooded timber early in the morning with some weedless soft plastics.

Lake Darling

Water temperatures dropped to 79 degrees.The water has a green cast to it with a water clarity of 19 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are picking up bass around the deeper habitat. In the early and late parts of the day, look for them to be in shallow but not far from the deep water ledges. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills out around the rock piles and brush in 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are picking up some crappies while drifting over the habitat in 8 to 10 feet of water.

Lost Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing has moved deep with anglers catching them while slow trolling in 20 to 25 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass in the flooded brush on the north side of the lake in the early morning hours.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The South Skunk by Oskaloosa went up by near two feet on Wednesday. Look for that water to be down our way in a couple of days. The North Skunk is holding steady. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers continue to catch some nice catfish in the brush piles, the increase in water level may change that for a little while.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The lake is currently refilling as a renovation project has finished up this spring. It has been restocked with juvenile bass, bluegill and catfish.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at normal summer pool. The water is dirty and warm, making fishing tough.

Channel Catfish – Slow: Best action is drifting or trolling cut bait in the channel. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish steep rock banks for suspended fish.

Diamond Lake

No minnows are allowed here. The fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs fished around the brush piles or drift the basin. Most fish are 7-9 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs or worms around shallow rock or brush. Many fish are around 6-7 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfishing has picked up over the past week.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Lake Macbride

Only motors under 10hp may be used at no-wake speed. Lake temperature is about 80 degrees. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish deeper brush or look for suspended fish off breaks. Some have been caught around the causeway area. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or live bait rigs. Most fish are 8-12 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Some fish are still shallow while other fish have pulled off to deeper rock for the summer. Best bite is early in the day. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Look for schools roaming over deep water feeding on juvenile shad. Early and late in the day are best. Bluegill– Fair: Some are shallow in pockets while others have moved to deeper rock. Size is marginal at best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Evenings are best.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 5 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is usable, but it is shallow; use caution. There is a boat dock in on the east lane. Be cautious when boating as new structures have started to be submerged. Check your boat and trailer for the invasive plant, Brittle Naiad; it is abundant here. Night fishing has been reported as being the most productive lately. White Bass – Fair: Fish windblown shores or look for schools in open water. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: These are mixed in with the white bass. Mornings and evenings are best. Bluegill – Slow: Fish weed edges. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or shrimp.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Des Moines River (Ottumwa to Farmington)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or night crawlers in slack water areas around log jams and rocked shorelines.

Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait near shoreline and around the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig and minnow around deep structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait or chicken liver 4-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits around the fishing jetties and along the dam. Switch to rubber worms and deeper structure as the day heats up.

Lake Miami

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater lures in the early mornings and evenings then switch to rubber worms or crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target the cedar tree piles and the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait along the rip-rapped shorelines, the jetties and around the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

The south boat ramp off of Highway 2 is closed due to a parking lot construction project. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures in the early mornings and evenings. As the day progresses, target deeper structure using rubber worms or deep diving crankbaits. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jig and minnow combos in deeper water structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try live bait tipped on a small jig around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or chicken liver along the dam or around the fishing jetties.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver or stink bait around areas with rip-rapped shorelines or rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or crawdad imitating crankbaits around deep structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of night crawler in areas around aquatic vegetation or near the fishing jetties. White Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or jig and minnows in deeper structure and the outer edge of the weed line.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.58 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait or chicken liver. White Crappie – Fair: Use minnows around deeper structure. Trolling small crankbaits can also catch suspended crappies. Best bite is early in the day. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits or night crawler rigs along rocky shorelines and around rock piles. Try also vertical jigging in the same areas. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has slowed from earlier in the year. Use night crawler rigs or troll crankbaits around rock piles and submerged points. Leeches can also be productive this time of year.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shorelines in the early part of the day and then fish deeper structure as the day warms up. Use rubber worms or crankbaits. Black Crappie– Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with live bait around the shorelines and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try night crawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties or along the dam.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll shallow diving shad imitating crankbaits or spinner rigs with night crawlers with little weight to fish 3 to 10 feet deep. The northern half of the lake is best during the summer months; start from the beach up to the marina boat ramp. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll and cast crankbaits, spoons or in-line spinners in the main lake. Look for schools of fish busting shad on the surface.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: The channel catfishing is very good in the Des Moines River around Boone using stink baits. The accesses north of Highway 30 are usable. Accesses south of Highway 30 are waiting for water to fully recede and mud and debris to be cleaned off.

Hooper Area Pond

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers drifting and trolling jigs mid-lake are picking up some nice 10-12 inch crappies. Keep your baits in the top 6 feet of water.

Lake Ahquabi

Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits in 4 to 8 feet of water in the evenings.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Fair: White bass fishing has been slow, but anglers fishing below the dam are catching a mix of white bass and hybrid striped bass.

Rock Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Drift or slowly troll jigs or minnows in the lower half of the lake in the mornings to just after noon.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Water clarity in most ponds have recovered from heavy rains in July. Always get permission to fish privately-owned ponds. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing 4 feet below the surface for suspended fish in the summer. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies suspended and around structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Fish shallow early and late and go deeper during the middle of the day. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or commercial stink baits along weed edges and around structure. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies suspended and around structure.

Lake Anita

Anita fishing has picked up with cooler temperatures. Black Crappie – Fair: ertical jig deeper tree piles or troll twister tails to catch black crappie averaging 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Drift small jigs tipped with crawler for bluegills up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw spinners along the vegetation and plastics around deep structure during the day

Lake Manawa

Lake Manawa is a good destination for summer catfishing. Channel Catfish – Good: Use shrimp and bubble gum bait on the west shore. Fish in the 2 to 5 pound range were reported.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing. The lake has quality sized bluegills and acceptable size crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved into a summer pattern. Look for fish around underwater reefs and drift/troll open water areas. Bluegills in Prairie Rose are quality size fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Catfishing has been good. A few crappies are being caught in the deep brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast cut bait or liver close to rocky shorelines for catfish up to 10 pounds. Late afternoon bite is best. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are being caught in the deeper tree piles. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles during the day and cast shallow structure early morning for largemouth bass of all sizes.

Fishing should improve with cooler more stable weather. Panfish are in their summer pattern; target open water and deep structure. Catfishing has been good around the district. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using worms fished along the fishing jetties or shallow bays. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with minnows or jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 19 inches using crankbaits fished in 10 feet of water.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish of all sizes have been caught using night crawlers or cut bait fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with worms fished along the fish mounds or the fishing jetties.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using crankbaits or

finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles or rock reefs. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches with worms fished along cedar tree brush piles. Channel Catfish– Good: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with night crawlers or cut bait fished along rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 22 inches using crankbaits fished in 10 feet of water.

Three Mile Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 7 inches with worms fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 18 inches using crankbaits or live bait fished along the fish mounds and main lake points. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches with finesse plastics fished along weed lines or cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches using minnows fished along along cedar tree brush piles or the fishing jetties. .

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with crankbaits or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with worms fished near cedar tree brush piles or shallow bays. Walleye– Fair: Catch walleyes of all sizes using crankbaits fished in 10 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappie up to 9 inches with jigs or minnows fished along weedl ines or the flooded timber.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the upper 70’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.

MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait rigs along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers report catching a blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines. Use live bait or fresh cut bait with live bait along wing dam tips or in or close to the main channel of the Missouri River. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Channel Catfish – Good: During high water levels, try below flooded wing dams and close to the bank or slower flooded areas from shore. Smaller tributaries should also be good, where channel catfish will find refuge from faster currents. Use worms, cut bait, or dip baits. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Try using live bait rigs or jigs tipped with worms along the bank and around tributary stream or rivers where they join the Missouri River. Blue Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching a few blue catfish on rod and reel and trotlines with fresh cut bait or live bait. Try by the wing dam tips, close to or in the main channel of the Missouri River for your best chance at getting bigger blue catfish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flathead catfish are being caught on trotlines and rod and reel using live baits (chubs, bullheads, green sunfish). Fish below wing dam tip, near rock structures, logs and along the bank with deeper water nearby.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 28.43 ft. /65,000 cfs./79 degrees. Missouri River water temperatures are up 3 degrees from last week and water levels are up 0.20 feet from last week. Water levels are up due to recent rains in the Missouri River watershed and release of water from reservoirs. Anglers and boaters are advised to use caution going on the Missouri River. Fishing has been good to fair.