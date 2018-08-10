Winnebago Floodplain Maps To Be Presented Monday

After the flash flooding of June 24th in Forest City, residents may be interested to learn if their property would reside in a flood prone area. On Monday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and FEMA will present preliminary floodplain maps to Winnebago County residents. the meeting will be held at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at 201 2nd Avenue SW.

The meeting will provide property owners an opportunity to view the preliminary maps and learn how their flood risk may have changed. Representatives from FEMA and the Iowa DNR will be available to answer questions and address residents concerns about the preliminary flood maps.

Since flooding is the number one natural disaster in the United States, it is vital that property owners understand their risk and take advantage of tools or programs available to them, including flood insurance. These preliminary maps may, for the first time, provide a tool for communicating flood risk to property owners. The maps will become the basis for a local community’s floodplain management measures. Insurance companies will use these maps to determine flood insurance rates for buildings and contents.

As a result of these map changes, some buildings throughout Winnebago County may, for the first time, be included in a high-risk flood zone, known as the Special Flood Hazard Area. This may result in those affected homeowners being required to purchase flood insurance.

The meeting is free and open to the public.