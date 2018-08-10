Ernst Wants U. S. Olympic Committee Under Congressional Investigation

Senator Joni Ernst has been calling on congress to launch its own investigation of the U.S. Olympic Committee to see why a sports doctor was allowed to treat athletes for years after dozens of complaints.

Ernst discussed this during testimony in a senate committee this summer. Since January, Ernst has joined with other senators on a number of occasions to call for a congressional response. Ernst says Nassar’s actions and the individuals and institutions who protected him are “reprehensible.”

The U.S. Olympic Committee’s chairman resigned at the end of February and Nassar essentially has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, but Ernst says problems persist in the U.S. Olympic Committee and its affiliates that must be investigated and addressed.

As a student at Iowa State University, Ernst volunteered at a rape crisis center and Ernst says that experience showed her survivors are forever altered by the abuse they endure.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has been created to oversee abuse complaints from athletes training for the Olympics. The U.S. Olympic Committee is a federally-chartered organization. It oversees 47 other groups like U-S-A Gymnastics that govern the individual and team sports that are part of the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.