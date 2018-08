The 15th annual Iowa Democratic Wing Ding will take place tonight in the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Doors will open at 5pm and speakers will include Michael Avenatti, attorney, commentator and entrepreneur along with Tim Ryan, Congressional candidate from Ohio, John Delaney, Congressman from Maryland, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

State candidates will also be attending. Tickets are available from Steve Peterson at Three Oaks Greenhouse.