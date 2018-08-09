City Taking Bids on Items at the Closed Forest City Motel

The City of Forest City is accepting sealed bids on the following items located at the Forest City Motel located at 1115 Highway 69 North:

o 1989 Ford 4 wheel drive F350 pick up with hydraulic 9’ snow plow

o The metal roofing on the motel o The air conditioning unit at the motel

Individual sealed bids will be accepted until noon, August 21, 2018. Each bid needs to be in a separate sealed envelope with the item listed on the outside of the envelope. All other items will be sold through Habitat for Humanity’s restore.

Please call City Hall at 585-3574 with any questions.