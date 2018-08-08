King Wants Trade Disputes Resolved

Iowa Congressman Steve King says he hopes the trade disputes between the U. S. and other countries can be resolved sooner rather than later, but he is not optimistic.

King, a Republican, says they don’t even had a NAFTA agree done yet. King says Canada seems to be holding up that agreement, while Mexico is ready.

King says trade with China poses a whole different series of problems, particularly for the Fourth District he represents, as the district is top in the state in pork and soybean production.

He says the recent administration decision to make up producer losses will help for now, but he wants the trade battle to end as quickly as possible.