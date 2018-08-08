Grassley Wants Answers on Nursing Home Death

A Buffalo Center nursing home where an elderly woman died earlier this year, allegedly from abuse and neglect, is being fined more than $77,000. Calling it “heartbreaking,” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley demanded more information about the case last week after no action had been taken since the woman’s death in February. In a conference call with reporters this Tuesday morning, Grassley was asked if the fine is sufficient.

Eighty-seven-year-old Virginia Olthoff died in February at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center. A state inspection report says Olthoff was in severe pain for days before she died, and that she went several days without water, suffering from critical dehydration. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) imposed the fine against the home on Friday.

The state initially proposed fining the nursing home nearly 30-thousand dollars but did not do so in order for C-M-S, a federal agency, to investigate.

Timely Mission officials have 60 days to appeal the fine. Reports say the C-M-S gave Timely Mission its highest five-star rating, despite the home being fined for multiple violations last year. At least eight residents at the Winnebago County facility claimed they were physically and verbally abused by staff.