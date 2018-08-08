Conservation Board Bow Raffle Winner Announced

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is happy to announce that Al Steen of Leland was the winner of the Hoyt bow that was raffled off to raise money for the Conservation Board’s new Environmental Education Center. The raffle began in the Spring, and was conducted by the Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help the WCCB with its conservation and educational efforts.

A big thank you goes out to all those people who bought raffle tickets, as well as to Rick and Kelly Lillie of Bear Creek Outdoors who donated the bow, allowing the WCCB to use all of the proceeds for the Education Center.