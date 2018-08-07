Winnebago Board to Discuss Drainage and Employment Issues

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a varied agenda. The first item will be to discuss the current state of secondary roads. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address the board on current issues and hear of new ones in the meeting at the courthouse. This will be followed by drainage matters that include Drainage District 54 Lateral 6 tile and a contract extension on the Drainage District 1 project.

The board will handle two employment issues. The first on whether to follow the county employee handbook guidelines or to make a specified employee a contract employee. The second involves Sandy Mireles and whether to pay out the benefits owed after her position was eliminated by the County Social Services Mental Health Region. The board will hear discussions from both sides and the impacts of each on the county budget.

Winnebago Sheriff Dave Peterson has been approached by a warranty company on coverage of electronic items at the Winnebago County Jail. He explained what the warranty plans and prices entail.

The warranty for the parts covered since the construction ran out as of last Friday. Now the county may have to look for coverage on electronics and electrical systems. Particularly after recent storms according to Peterson.

The board will discuss the plans and their necessity along with any other options with Peterson today.